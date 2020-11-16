Mayer Brown boosts project finance group with Hunton Andrews Kurth renewables team

Mayer Brown on Monday announced it has picked up a team of five lawyers from Hunton Andrews Kurth who specialize in renewable energy financing, including a former practice leader.

Eric Pogue and John Tormey joined Mayer Brown’s Washington, D.C., office as partners in the firm’s projects and infrastructure practice. They’re accompanied in the move by former Hunton associates Samantha Leavitt, Addison Perkins and Henry Jin. Leavitt is based in New York; Perkins and Jin are in Washington.

