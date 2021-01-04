Mayer Brown lands EY tax-focused energy lead in Houston

Ernst & Young energy tax leader Greg Matlock has joined Mayer Brown’s tax transactions and consulting practice, marking the latest move in a talent tug-of-war between Big Law and the Big Four professional services firms, especially related to tax advice.

Matlock expands Mayer Brown’s Houston office, where he serves as a global co-leader of the tax-energy group, the Chicago-founded firm said in announcing the hire on Monday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3ogSAIu