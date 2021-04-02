Q&A: Mayer Brown co-head of tax energy demystifies carbon capture tax credit

Capturing carbon to store it so it doesn’t become a greenhouse gas has become a more profitable proposition with the Biden administration saying this week that as part of its $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, it intends to expand a federal tax credit designed to spur investment in carbon capture and sequestration projects.

The announcement comes about three months after the U.S. Treasury Department issued its final regulations for the Section 45Q of the Internal Revenue Code tax credit.

