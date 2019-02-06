Westlaw News
February 6, 2019 / 10:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mayo Clinic beats Athena appeal over autoimmune disorder patent

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

A divided federal appeals court on Wednesday ruled in favor of the Mayo Clinic and an affiliated laboratory, upholding the invalidation of an Athena Diagnostics Inc patent for helping diagnose a neurological disorder that causes muscle weakness.

Circuit Judge Alan Lourie wrote for a 2-1 majority of the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals that Athena’s patent claims related to its diagnostic method were the product of a “law of nature,” which cannot be patented, not the application of such a law, which can.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2TELqPi

