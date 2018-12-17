Mazars CEO Helias adds chairman role, replacing Castagnac

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Herve Helias, the current chief executive of privately held French consulting and audit firm Mazars, will replace Philippe Castagnac as chairman of the board, the company announced.

Helias will also stay on as CEO, a role he took over from Castagnac in 2016, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Founded in 1945 in the northern city of Rouen, Mazars has gradually expanded across Europe and into Asia, Africa and the Americas. The group employs 23,000 people in 89 countries and is now considered a global player a notch below the big four auditing firms, Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PWC. (Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Laurence Frost)