Mazda to make hybrid, electric cars by early 2030s - Kyodo
September 15, 2017 / 3:30 AM / a month ago

Mazda to make hybrid, electric cars by early 2030s - Kyodo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp plans to make its vehicle models electric-based, including petrol hybrids, by the early 2030s, Japan’s Kyodo News reported on Friday.

A Mazda spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.

Mazda does not sell any all-battery electric vehicles at the moment, however, it markets a hybrid model.

Last month, the auto manufacturer said it has developed an ultra-efficient petrol engine, which can be used in hybrid models, and plans to incorporate that in its cars from 2019 onwards. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
