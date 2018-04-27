Mazda sees stronger yen hitting full-year profit

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp forecast a 28 percent drop in full-year operating profit on Friday, hurt by a stronger yen as well as higher research and development costs. Japan's No. 5 automaker said it expects operating profit to slide to 105 billion yen ($960.8 million) in the year through March, missing a median forecast for 136.9 billion yen from 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. For the year just ended, its operating profit rose 16.5 percent to 146.4 billion yen, also below market forecasts. ($1 = 109.2800 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by Darren Schuettler)