April 27, 2018 / 6:21 AM / in 3 hours

Mazda sees stronger yen hitting full-year profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp         
forecast a 28 percent drop in full-year operating profit on
Friday, hurt by a stronger yen as well as higher research and
development costs.
    Japan's No. 5 automaker said it expects operating profit to
slide to 105 billion yen ($960.8 million) in the year through
March, missing a median forecast for 136.9 billion yen from 19
analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
    For the year just ended, its operating profit rose 16.5
percent to 146.4 billion yen, also below market forecasts.
($1 = 109.2800 yen)

 (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by Darren Schuettler)
