Japan's Mazda may cut global vehicle output by 34,000 in February and March, sources say

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp is considering cutting its global output by 34,000 vehicles in February and March due to the shortage of semiconductors, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Last week, Mazda was considering cutting output of its CX-5 and CX-30 SUV models, as well as the Mazda 3 sedan, due to a shortage in supplies of chips used for brake systems and safety components, said the sources, who declined to be identified.

A Mazda spokesman confirmed the company expected to see an impact on its output in February, without elaborating on the size of any reduction. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by David Dolan and Edmund Blair)