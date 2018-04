WARSAW, April 25 (Reuters) - Poland’s fourth biggest lender mBank booked 117 million zlotys ($33.84 million) in charges for a bank guarantee fund and bank restructuring fund in the first quarter of 2018, the bank said on Wednesday.

The unit of Commerzbank releases first quarter results on May 10. ($1 = 3.4573 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)