WARSAW, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Poland’s mBank will pay out dividends with 50 percent net profit, depending on the decision of the regulator, the bank’s CEO Cezary Stypulkowski at a news conference on Thursday.

“Our intention remains unchanged, mBank’s situation is good...we will calmly be able to pay out dividends. The bank wants to pay out 50 percent net profit as a dividend,” Stypulkowski said. (Reporting by Alicja Ptak, Writing by Joanna Plucinska, Editing by Justyna Pawlak)