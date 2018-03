WARSAW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Poland’s fourth-largest lender mBank SA plans to pay a dividend of 5.15 zloty per share, or 217.9 million zloty ($63.73 million), from 2017 net profit, it said on Wednesday.

The remainder of last year’s net profit, or 872 million zloty, will be earmarked for supplementary capital.

The bank, a unit of Germany’s Commerzbank, did not pay a dividend for 2016. ($1 = 3.4189 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski Editing by David Goodman)