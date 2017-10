WARSAW, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Poland’s mBank will be ready to pay out a dividend from its 2017 profits, but the decision will depend on the regulator KNF’s recommendation, mBank Chief Financial Officer Andreas Boeger said on Thursday.

“We will be ready to pay, but it is down to (the) regulator to decide,” CFO of Commerzbank’s Polish unit told a news conference. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)