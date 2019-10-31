Poland's mBank faces more FX loan related lawsuits

WARSAW, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Commerzbank’s Polish unit mBank is facing more lawsuits related to FX loans following the EU top court ruling earlier in October, the lender Chief Executive Cezary Stypulkowski said on Thursday.

The European Union’s (EU) top court ruled earlier in October in favor of Polish consumers who took out mortgages in Swiss Francs, allowing them to ask Polish courts to convert the loans into the local zloty currency in a blow for lenders. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)