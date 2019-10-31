CEO of mBank says would prefer newcomer to Poland as strategic investor

WARSAW, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The chief executive at Commerzbank’s Polish unit mBank, Cezary Stypulkowski, said on Thursday he would prefer a company which is not yet present in Poland to become a strategic investor in mBank.

Commerzbank is sounding out potential buyers for its stake in mBank ahead of a formal sale process which is expected to launch in the coming months.

Poland’s finance minister said state-run banks should look at mBank.