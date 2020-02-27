Poland's Pekao to listen to shareholders on acquisitions- CFO

WARSAW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Poland’s Bank Pekao will take care of dividend-hungry shareholders even in case of an acquisition, Pekao’s chief financial officer (CFO) said on Thursday.

“When it comes to making any decisions regarding acquisition plans, we will take into account the interests of dividend-driven shareholders,” Tomasz Kubiak told reporters.

Poland’s second-largest lender Pekao is one of the main contenders to buy Commerzbank’s Polish arm mBank , as some prospective bidders shy away out of fear of political interference, people close to the matter told Reuters. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, Writing by Joanna Plucinska)