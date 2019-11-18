Poland's PKO BP CEO says mBank takeover by Polish company may be risky

WARSAW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Taking over Commerzbank’s unit mBank may be risky for a company already present in Poland, the chief executive at Poland’s biggest bank PKO BP, Zbigniew Jagiello, said on Monday.

Germany’s Commerzbank is sounding out potential buyers for its stake in mBank ahead of a formal sale process which is expected to launch in the coming months. Jagiello said last month that PKO BP will consider a bid for mBank if it is officially put up for sale.