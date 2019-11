WARSAW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Polish state-run bank Pekao focuses on organic growth but is analysing Commerzbank’s planned sale of its Polish unit mBank , Pekao Chief Executive Michal Krupinski said on Wednesday.

Germany’s Commerzbank is sounding out potential buyers for its stake in mBank ahead of a formal sale process which is expected to launch in the coming months. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)