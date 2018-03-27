FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 27, 2018 / 3:39 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Polish mBbank sees Q1 net higher on asset sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 27 (Reuters) - Poland’s fourth largest lender by assets mBank said on Tuesday that proceeds from the sale of parts of its mFinanse business would increase the bank’s first-quarter net profit by 177 million zlotys ($52 million).

The bank, a unit of Germany’s Commerzbank, said in a statement that total proceeds from the sale would amount up to 491 million zlotys. The bank said in November it planned to sell parts of mFinance for a total of about 520 million zlotys.

The bank said it was selling the business to Phoebe IVS, based in Denmark.

$1 = 3.3969 zlotys Reporting by Anna Koper Writing by Lidia Kelly and Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.