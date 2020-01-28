M&C Saatchi names Gareth Davis deputy chairman

Jan 28 (Reuters) - M&C Saatchi Plc said on Tuesday that it named former Imperial Brands Plc chief executive officer Gareth Davis as its deputy chairman.

The agency, founded in 1995 by brothers and advertising moguls Maurice and Charles Saatchi also said Colin Jones, the former finance director of Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc , will join the company as chairman of audit committee on Feb. 3.

The appointments come after half of the advertising agency’s board resigned in December, days after the company issued its second profit warning. (Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)