McBride forecasts annual profit below estimates on poor UK performance

Jan 14 (Reuters) - McBride Plc said on Tuesday it expects annual adjusted profit to be 15% lower than the market view, hurt by weakness in Britain and the loss of revenue after the cleaning products maker decided to stop aerosol manufacture in the country.

The company, which makes laundry and cleaning brands including Surcare, Limelite kitchen and Clean ‘n Fresh, also said it has initiated a review of its strategy and operations, which it expects to report during the fourth quarter of this financial year. (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)