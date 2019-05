May 2 (Reuters) - Cleaning products maker McBride Plc said on Thursday its full-year earnings would be slightly lower than the market view, due to weaker-than-expected third-quarter sales in Germany, France and Italy.

The company, which makes laundry and cleaning brands including Surcare, Limelite kitchen and Clean ‘n Fresh also said Chief Executive Officer Rik De Vos will leave once his successor is appointed. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)