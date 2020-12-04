McBride raises annual profit outlook on demand for cleaning products

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Cleaning products maker McBride Plc raised its full-year earnings outlook on Friday, helped by a surge in demand for hygiene and cleaning products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, which makes products for domestic household as well as professional cleaning markets, said it expects pretax profit for the year ending June 30, 2021 to be at least 10% ahead of current market consensus of 25.2 million pounds. (Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)