Hot Stocks
January 14, 2020 / 8:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-McBride forecasts annual profit below estimates on poor UK performance

2 Min Read

(Adds details on performance, shares)

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Cleaning products maker McBride Plc on Tuesday forecast annual adjusted profit 15% below market expectations, citing weakness in Britain and revenue loss from its decision to stop making aerosol products in the country.

Shares of the company were trading down 17.5% in early trading.

McBride said revenue from its household products unit fell 1.4% in the six months, ended Dec. 31.

First-half UK revenues were 8% lower year-on-year, reflecting weakness in products which are for sale under retailers’ own brands, often referred to as private labels.

McBride said it expects annual household revenues to shrink nearly 2%, adding that logistics costs as a percentage of its revenues continued to increase, hurt by higher distribution costs in Germany.

After a number of years of disappointing returns, McBride appointed a new management team in 2015. However, in October, McBride appointed its new chief executive officer after its former top boss stepped down from the role following a second profit warning in 2019.

The company, which makes laundry and cleaning brands including Surcare, Limelite kitchen and Clean ‘n Fresh, said it has initiated a review of its strategy and operations, which it expects to report during the fourth quarter of this financial year. (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below