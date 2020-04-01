China-owned PNG nickel plant output down in 2019 after spill

BEIJING, April 1 (Reuters) -

* Production at Metallurgical Corp of China’s (MCC) Ramu nickel-cobalt project in Papua New Guinea dropped in 2019 from the prior year due to a plant shutdown last October, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

* The government had ordered the plant to be closed for around a week as the company failed to take remedial actions following a slurry spill in August that caked the shoreline of Basamuk Bay with red mud.

* Last year, Ramu produced nickel-cobalt hydroxide - a raw material for the electric vehicle battery industry - containing 33,091 tonnes of nickel and 2,915 tonnes of cobalt, MCC said in a Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing late Tuesday.

* The nickel content in the hydroxide was down 6.4% from prior year, while the cobalt content fell 11%, according to Reuters calculations.

* MCC said Ramu had nonetheless operated at 101.5% of its capacity in 2019 overall, overproducing for a third straight year.

* MCC made no mention of the spill in its 2019 social responsibility report, which was also published on Tuesday.

* The spokesman, however, was unfamiliar with the report, while MCC’s corporate and social responsibility department did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. (Reporting by Tom Daly and Melanie Burton, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)