GC diversity got a boost in 2019 as more women, minorities took top legal roles

The number of minority general counsel working for Fortune 1000 companies increased by 9% in 2019, according to a new report from the Minority Corporate Counsel Association.

More women and minorities than ever became general counsel for top companies in 2019, the group found. The MCCA counted 51 Black GCs - a 6% increase - while the number of Asian Americans GCs increased by 26% to 43 in 2019. The number of Hispanic/ Latina women GCs increased 40% to 7, while the representation of Hispanic/ Latino men decreased 13% to 14.

