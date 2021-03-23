McCarter & English wins partial fees in fight with ex-client as case heads toward trial

A federal judge in New Haven, Connecticut, has awarded New Jersey-based McCarter & English nearly $1 million in unpaid fees that a former client refused to pay after it lost a trade-secrets case.

U.S. District Judge Michael Shea on Monday granted summary judgment to the 400-lawyer firm after finding it had an enforceable contract with Jarrow Formulas, Inc., which unsuccessfully argued there was no valid agreement between the two entities despite the firm’s representation of the company during a six-year litigation battle.

