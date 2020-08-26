GOP-connected New Jersey lawyer joins McCarter & English

Newark, N.J.-based McCarter & English announced on Wednesday that it has recruited a lawyer with deep ties to Republican politics in the Garden State.

William Palatucci, who joins as a partner in McCarter & English’s business litigation practice, served as the general counsel to the Trump Transition Committee from June to November 2016. Prior to that, he was the general counsel to Gov. Chris Christie’s presidential campaign. He has also represented New Jersey at the Republican National Committee since 2010.

