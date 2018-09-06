Retiree home builder McCarthy & Stone trims FY profit outlook

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest builder of homes for retirees, McCarthy & Stone, trimmed its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, months after issuing a profit warning citing cautious consumer spending and economic uncertainty.

The company now expects full-year operating profit between 65 million pounds to 73 million pounds ($83.9 million-$94.2 million), compared with the previous estimate of 65 million pounds to 80 million pounds.