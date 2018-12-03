UK convenience retailer McColl's warns on full-year profit

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - British convenience retailer McColl’s warned on profit on Monday, blaming problems relating to a new supply contract with supermarket group Morrisons and continued difficult trading conditions.

The group forecast core earnings (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) for the year to Nov. 25 2018 of around 35 million pounds ($44.8 million) and “no more than a modest improvement” on the 2017-18 outcome in 2018-19.

McColl’s said total revenue fell 0.5 percent in its fourth quarter. ($1 = 0.7821 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)