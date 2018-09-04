UPDATE 1-McColl's like-for-like sales fall as P&H bankruptcy still hurts

(Adds CEO comment, background)

Sept 4 (Reuters) - British convenience retailer McColl’s Retail Group Plc posted on Tuesday lower like-for-like sales in the third quarter and said the collapse of cigarette wholesaler Palmer & Harvey (P&H) last year continued to disrupt its supply chain.

Like-for-like sales fell 0.9 percent for the 13 weeks ended Aug. 26 at McColl’s, which trades from about 1,600 convenience stores and newsagents in Britain. Total revenue rose 0.6 percent in the quarter.

McColl’s, which had entered a new supply partnership with WM Morrison Supermarkets to supply tobacco to stores hit by the P&H bankruptcy, said transition of 1,300 stores to the new supplier had been completed ahead of schedule.

“With our new supply chain partner in place, we can refocus on day-to-day operations, including improving availability and rebuilding trade in those stores most affected by the disruption,” Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Miller said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)