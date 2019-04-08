McCormick is accused in lawsuit of copying Hidden Valley labels

The maker of Hidden Valley Original Ranch dressing, the best-selling salad dressing in the United States, sued McCormick & Co, accusing the spice maker of illegally copying its label’s font and color scheme for its own “Ranch” seasoning mix.

HV Food Products Co, a unit of Clorox Co, said McCormick’s intentional misappropriation of its trademarks would likely confuse consumers and appeared to be a “calculated move” to trade off its goodwill in the Hidden Valley brand.

