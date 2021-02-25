McDermott adds D.C. quartet, including DLA Piper antitrust leader, as practice evolves

McDermott Will & Emery this week added three partners and a counsel with diverse backgrounds in antitrust law, broadening its ranks in Washington, D.C., as the scope of competition work has also widened.

The arrival of Lesli Esposito and Brian Boyle from DLA Piper, where Esposito co-led the firm’s global antitrust and competition group, will allow McDermott to handle more kinds of antitrust cases, said Ray Jacobsen, the global head of the firm’s antitrust practice.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2O2vLLG