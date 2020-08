McDermott, Will & Emery has been on a hiring spree this year, grabbing up partners and counsel across the country.

The Chicago-founded firm has hired 55 lawyers, including 39 partners and 16 counsel, from the start of the year through August 15. That’s up from 28 partners and 5 counsel added over the same period in 2019, the firm said, representing a two-thirds increase.

