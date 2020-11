Brian Stimson, the former acting general counsel for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will join McDermott, Will & Emery’s health practice as a partner in January, the firm said Monday.

McDermott’s hire of Stimson, who will add health care industry firepower to its Washington, D.C., and Atlanta offices, comes in a busy year of lateral recruitment for the firm.

