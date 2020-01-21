Bonds News
January 21, 2020 / 1:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-McDermott to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to make it clear that McDermott has not filed but plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection)

Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. oilfield services provider McDermott International Inc plans to file a Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

The restructuring deal will be implemented through a Chapter 11 process that will be financed by a debtor-in-possession financing facility of $2.81 billion, the company said.

Texas-based McDermott’s total debt stood at $9.86 billion as of Nov. 4, 2019.

The company’s shares were down 15% in premarket trade. (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
