Sept 20 (Reuters) - McDermott International Inc said on Friday it received takeover interests for the acquisition of all or part of its technology business Lummus, that could value the unit at over $2.5 billion.

The oilfield services company said it is now exploring strategic options for the unit.

Shares of McDermott were trading up 26.6% premarket. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)