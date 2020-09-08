McDermott lands MoFo corporate partner, REIT dealmaker in New York

McDermott Will & Emery said Tuesday that it has added Morrison & Foerster partner Tracy Bacigalupo, who focuses on M&A and corporate governance matters, as a partner in New York.

Bacigalupo, one of at least 40 new partners McDermott has brought onboard this year, also advises on debt offerings, technology transactions and intellectual property matters, and she has a special focus on Maryland-formed real estate investment trusts and investment companies. Her REIT clients have included Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Starwood Capital Group.

