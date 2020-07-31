Hughes Hubbard trade practice chief leads group move to McDermott

McDermott Will & Emery announced a major group hire Friday, bringing on seven international trade lawyers - including two former practice chairs and an executive committee member - from Hughes Hubbard & Reed.

Hughes Hubbard, in a statement to Reuters, downplayed the departures of Joanne Osendarp, who is joining McDermott’s Washington, D.C., office as the co-head of its international trade group, and her six colleagues, saying the exits will have “no material impact” on the firm’s financial performance this year.

