DC appeals court revives lawsuit against McDermott, partner over radio comments

By David Thomas

1 Min Read

An appellate court gave new life Thursday to a lawsuit against McDermott Will & Emery and a leader of its litigation practice over comments the partner made to a radio reporter four years ago.

The D.C. Court of Appeals revived Federal Title & Escrow Co’s suit against the firm and its litigation co-head, Michael Nadel, finding that Nadel’s comments to a WAMU reporter interfered with its business relationships.

