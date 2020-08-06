McDermott snags entertainment litigator in latest partner pickup from Quinn Emanuel

McDermott Will & Emery has brought on Jeff McFarland, a Los Angeles entertainment litigator representing media production companies and others, from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.

McFarland, who previously served as co-chair of Quinn Emanuel’s national media and entertainment practice, is the latest hire to the firm’s litigation team and the third partner to come over from Quinn Emanuel in the last month, McDermott said in announcing the move Thursday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2DrLBui