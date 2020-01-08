Company News
January 8, 2020 / 10:26 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

CORRECTED-McDonald's expands Beyond Meat burger trial to 52 outlets in Canada

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say the company expanded trial to 52 restaurants, not 52 more outlets)

Jan 8 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp said on Wednesday it was expanding its pilot of plant-based meat burgers using Beyond Meat patty in 52 restaurants across Kitchener-Waterloo, Guelph and nearby areas in Canada.

The fast-casual restaurant chain had rolled out plant-based meat burgers in 28 Canadian restaurants in October.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Beyond Meat’s rival Impossible Foods is no longer trying to win a deal to supply McDonald’s with plant-based burgers. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below