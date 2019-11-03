Company News
November 3, 2019 / 10:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

McDonald's says CEO Easterbrook leaves the company

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp said on Sunday that Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook was leaving the company, effective immediately, after a recent consensual relationship with an employee.

The company said in a statement the board had determined that Easterbrook “violated company policy and demonstrated poor judgment involving a recent consensual relationship with an employee.”

It added that Chris Kempczinski, most recently president of McDonald’s USA, was replacing him as CEO.

Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
