McDonald's says CEO Easterbrook leaves the company

Nov 3 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp said on Sunday that Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook was leaving the company, effective immediately, after a recent consensual relationship with an employee.
The company said in a statement the board had determined that Easterbrook “violated company policy and demonstrated poor judgment involving a recent consensual relationship with an employee.”
It added that Chris Kempczinski, most recently president of McDonald’s USA, was replacing him as CEO.
Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney