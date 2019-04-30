McDonald's U.S. same-store sales beat on popular bacon-loaded menu

April 30 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp reported a better-than-expected rise in sales at established U.S. restaurants on Tuesday, as the world’s largest burger chain benefited from price increases and launch of donut sticks and an add-bacon option on burgers.

Sales at U.S. restaurants open for at least 13 months rose 4.5 percent in the first quarter ended March 31, well above the 3.03 percent expected by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue fell about 4 percent to $5 billion, as the company is franchising a majority of its restaurants. Analysts were expecting revenue of $4.93 billion.