July 26, 2019 / 12:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

McDonald's U.S. same-store sales beat expectations

July 26 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp reported a stronger-than-expected rise in sales at established U.S. restaurants on Friday, as the world’s largest burger chain benefited from national and local deals, including the 2 for $5 Mix and Match offer.

Sales at U.S. restaurants open for at least 13 months rose 5.7% in the second quarter ended June 30, above the 4.47% growth expected by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue, including both U.S. and overseas operations, was largely flat at $5.34 billion, as the company moves to franchised from owned restaurants, which replaces sales with royalties.

Still, McDonald’s slightly exceeded expectations of $5.33 billion. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

