Jan 15 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp’s has lost its rights to the trademark “Big Mac” in a European Union case ruling in favour of Ireland-based fast food chain Supermac’s, a decision from the EU’s Spain-based Intellectual Property office (EUIPO) showed.

The judgment revoked McDonald’s registration of the trademark, saying that the fast food chain had not proven genuine use of it over the five years prior to the case being lodged in 2017. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)