McDonald's suspends buybacks, leaves dividend policy unchanged - CEO to CNBC

March 20 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp has suspended share buybacks to help it navigate thorough the coronavirus crisis, but has not changed its dividend policy, Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski told CNBC in an interview on Friday.

The company has already moved to defer rent for its operators and close all dine-in operations to focus solely on delivery and take-away to contain the spread of the highly contagious virus in the United States.