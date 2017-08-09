FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 days ago
McDonald's Japan raises annual profit forecast as consumer appetite recovers
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2017 / 6:26 AM / 7 days ago

McDonald's Japan raises annual profit forecast as consumer appetite recovers

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - McDonald's Holdings Co Japan Ltd upgraded its full year profit outlook on Wednesday as the fast-food chain sustained a recovery from a series of food scandals that hit consumer appetites.

The company, an affiliate of U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's Corp, forecast full year operating profit to be 16.5 billion yen ($150.05 million) for the year ending December, compared to an earlier forecast of 15 billion yen and up 138 percent on the previous year.

Operating profit in the six months through June was 9.4 billion yen. That compared with a 47 million yen operating profit a year earlier. ($1 = 109.9600 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.