McDonald's proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case -source

March 19 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp on Monday said it had agreed to settle a U.S. labor board case on whether the company is accountable for its franchisees’ alleged labor law violations, according to a source involved in the case.

The settlement, which must be approved by a National Labor Relations Board judge, would allow McDonald’s to avoid a ruling that it is a so-called “joint employer” of workers at McDonald’s franchises and can be held liable when franchisees violate federal labor law.

The terms of the proposed settlement were not immediately available. (Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Grant McCool )