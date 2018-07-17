FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2018 / 8:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. labor board judge rejects McDonald's bid to settle franchisees' case

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - A judge with a U.S. labor agency on Tuesday rejected McDonald’s Corp’s proposed settlement of a major case on whether the fast-food company is accountable for alleged labor law violations by franchisees across the country.

The settlement proposed in March lacked important details and would probably not bring an end to the sprawling case that began in 2012, National Labor Relations Board Administrative Law Judge Lauren Esposito in New York said in a written opinion.

The settlement would have allowed McDonald’s to avoid a ruling that it is a “joint employer” of workers at McDonald’s franchises and can be held liable when franchisees violate federal labor law. (Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

