FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
June 7, 2018 / 2:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

McDonald's plans fresh round of layoffs - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp is planning a new round of layoffs to further shrink its corporate structure, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday citing an email the company sent to all its U.S. employees, suppliers and franchisees.

McDonald’s USA President Chris Kempczinski said some employees will ultimately exit the company but did not mention the scope of the headcount reduction, according to the memo cited by the newspaper on.wsj.com/2HrnyHO.

McDonald’s did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Shares of the burger chain rose about 2 percent in early trading. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.